Law and order in shambles, corruption at peak in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is at its worst and that corruption has reached its peak under the BJP government.

“Crimes are continuously increasing, and women and girls are not safe. Corruption is rampant in the BJP-led government as officials across departments are looting public resources,” he alleged while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

Yadav also criticized the deteriorating power supply in the state, particularly in rural areas, claiming that people are suffering severely due to erratic electricity during the ongoing heatwave.

Accusing the BJP government of failing to improve power infrastructure, he said, “In the past nine years, not a single unit of electricity generation has been added by this government.”

He further alleged that youth in the state are facing rising unemployment while the government is outsourcing public services to private entities.

“Through this method, the UP government is also violating reservation norms,” he added.

Meanwhile, while addressing the media in Kannauj, Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad, calling it a tragic incident.

“At a time when technology is so advanced, it is shocking that such an accident could happen. A proper investigation must be conducted. Once the report is out, we will understand how such a serious incident occurred. We hope such accidents never happen again,” he said.