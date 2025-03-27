Launching ceremony of 10th ACTCM Barge LSAM 24 held

The launching ceremony of the 10th Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile (ACTCM) Barge, LSAM 24 (Yard 134), was held on Thursday at M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane. The event was attended by Cmde Rahul Jagat, SPS, from the Submarine Overseeing Team (SOT), Mumbai, who was the Chief Guest for the occasion.

The contract for the construction of 11 ACTCM Barges was in March 2021 with M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) shipyard. These barges have been indigenously designed and built in collaboration with an Indian Ship Design firm and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). Extensive model testing was conducted at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, ensuring the seaworthiness and operational effectiveness of the vessels.

M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd has successfully delivered nine of the 11 contracted barges, which are currently being effectively utilised by the Indian Navy for its operational requirements. The launch of LSAM 24 marks another significant step in strengthening India’s maritime capabilities.

These ACTCM Barges are a testament to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, reflecting the nation’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The continuous progress of this project showcases the expertise of Indian shipbuilding industries and their commitment to enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The ceremony concluded with a note of appreciation for the efforts of M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd and all stakeholders involved in the successful execution of the project.