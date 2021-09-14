Late president Giani Zail Singh’s grandson joins BJP

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday welcomed grandson of late President Giani Zail Singh, Sardar Inderjeet Singh, into the party fold.

Besides Nadda, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other leaders from Punjab and central party were also present to welcome Inderjeet Singh at the party headquarters.

“Adhyaksh Sh @JPNadda Ji welcomes Sardar Inderjeet Singh Ji, grandson of India’s first Sikh President Giani Zail Singh Ji into the @BJP4India pariwar,” Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

At the BJP central office, party’s general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Dr Dushyant Gautam and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri among others welcomed Inderjit Singh into the party and gave him the membership slip.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion Sardar Inderjeet Singh said he had decided to join the BJP in accordance with the wishes of his late grandfather. “My grandfather wanted me to join the BJP. He had sent me to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani to seek blessings,” he said.

Inderjeet expressed his gratitude to Nadda for inviting him to join the BJP. He said he said he would try and fulfill whatever responsibility was given to him by the party with total dedication.

“Even after becoming the President of India, Giani Zail Singh did not forget to visit Anandpur Sahib whenever he was around Punjab. Later, in 1994, on his way to Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, his car crashed. He was taken for treatment at Chandigarh PGI Hospital, where he breathed his last. His differences with the then Congress leadership on issues like Operation Blue Star and the Postal Bill is an open secret,” he said.