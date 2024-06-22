Laser show depicting history of Kashmir launched by Indian Army

To illustrate Kashmir’s historical and cultural heritage along with the military valour that has ensured that J&K always remains the pride of India, a mesmerising laser, light and sound show has been conceived by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, Dagger Division and its Pir Panjal Brigade at Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. The show is supported by the Punit Balan group.

This visually appealing and meticulously researched show was inaugurated on Friday as part of the ‘Dagger Heritage Complex’ at Boniyar by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, in the presence of GOC Chinar Corps, GOC Dagger Division, and Punit Balan, CMD of Punit Balan Group.

This “first of its kind”, laser, light and sound show is a treat to the visiting tourists and locals. The show takes the audience on a nostalgic ride through centuries of documented history of Kashmir valley, up to the present day’s “progressive Kashmir.”

This history is narrated by the ancient “Boniyar Temple” (constructed by the ancient Avantiwarman rulers of Kashmir in the 12th century AD), through the mesmerising voice of legendary Radio Kashmir broadcaster, Talha Jehangir.

The twenty-eight minutes show features the geological as well as the mystic evolution of the Kashmir Valley, the “Heaven on Earth.” The Valley of Kashmir, nestled between different ranges of the mighty Himalayas and drained by the river Jhelum, has attracted people of different ethnicities during the course of history, many of whom left an indelible imprint on its present-day image, in terms of a rich historical and cultural landscape.

The audience is made aware about the different dynasties which ruled Kashmir and played a role in the cultural and religious evolutions over the ages. It also show-cases the valour and sacrifices of the Indian Army in ensuring that the constant evil designs of Pakistan in fomenting trouble and unrest in Kashmir are always defeated. The show ends on an optimistic note, with hopes of a future filled with peace, harmonious co-existence and development, while retaining the rich cultural heritage.

The show’s concept and design was formulated by the Pir Panjal Brigade and given a shape in the form of the show by Creative Laser Systems, Bangalore. The popularity of the show promises an increasing footfall of local population and tourists in times to come. Widening of the Baramulla – Uri highway and construction of a railway line till Uri will facilitate better access to Boniyar, making it a sought-after destination and placing the town firmly on the tourist map of the Union Territory.