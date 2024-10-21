Largest RSAF contingent joins Indian Air Force for joint military drills to boost air combat Skills

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) launched the 12th edition of their Joint Military Training (JMT) at the Air Force Station Kalaikunda, West Bengal, on Tuesday. The bilateral phase of the exercise, scheduled for November 13 to 21, will focus on intense collaboration between the two air forces.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that both sides would engage in advanced air combat simulations, joint mission planning, and debriefing sessions. The objective is to enhance interoperability, improve combat readiness, and promote the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

The RSAF is participating with its largest-ever contingent, consisting of aircrew and support personnel from its F-16 and F-15 squadrons, as well as G-550 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) and C-130 aircraft. Meanwhile, the IAF will field a diverse range of aircraft, including Rafale, Mirage 2000, Su-30 MKI, Tejas, MiG-29, and Jaguar, the release said.

This year’s JMT follows RSAF’s participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti, one of the IAF’s largest multinational aerial exercises, further solidifying the growing professional relationship between the two air forces. Besides the military drills, personnel from both countries will engage in various sports and cultural activities over the next seven weeks.

JMT-2024 underscores the strong defence ties between India and Singapore, built through years of cooperation and joint exercises, reflecting the mutual respect shared by both nations.