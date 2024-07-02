Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall claim 3 lives in Mizoram

Tragedy struck the hilly state of Mizoram as landslides triggered by incessant rainfall claimed three lives, including a four-year-old girl, in the outskirts of the capital town, Aizawl, officials said on Tuesday.

The young girl died in her sleep when their tin-roof house succumbed to a landslide. Some family members managed to escape the disaster, but a couple and their daughter remain missing and are presumed buried under the debris, according to local media reports.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the site, with emergency rescue teams working tirelessly to locate and retrieve any survivors trapped beneath the rubble. The ongoing inclement weather is making the rescue efforts more challenging.

Earlier in the morning, massive landslides swept away three buildings in the Zuangtui area and one in the Bawngkawn area.

Fortunately, officials confirmed that all occupants had evacuated the premises as a precautionary measure before the landslides occurred.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, the school education department has announced the closure of all schools across the state on Tuesday as a preventive action.

The continuous heavy rainfall has battered various parts of Mizoram, resulting in widespread damage and posing significant challenges for local authorities.

Anticipating the severe weather, the State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department had issued alerts on Sunday, urging residents to take precautions against potential flooding and storms.

The situation remains tense as rescue teams continue their efforts amidst the ongoing harsh weather conditions across Mizoram.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across various districts of the state on Wednesday.