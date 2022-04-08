Over three crore houses built under PM Awas Yojana: Modi

More than three crore houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojana and they are all equipped with basic necessities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

These houses have become symbols of women empowerment, he tweeted, adding his government was important steps to provide ‘pucca’ houses to every poor of the country.

“We have made an important step in our resolve to provide pucca house to every poor of the country. The construction of more than three crore houses has been possible only with the participation of the people. These houses with basic facilities have also become a symbol of women’s empowerment today,” Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Under the PM Awas Yojana (rural), a total of 2.52 crore houses have been completed. For this, an amount of Rs 1.95 lakh crore was sanctioned.

As many as 58 lakh houses have been constructed under the PM Awas Yojana (urban). An amount of Rs 1.18 lakh crore was sanctioned for the purpose.

Every house comes with basic facilities, including gas connection, water connection and electricity.

Launched in 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural), aims to provide ‘pucca’ houses to the poor population of the country who cannot afford or build a shelter. The initiative was launched with a target of building 2 crore affordable houses by 31 March 2022.