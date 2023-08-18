Lander Vikram to descend to lower Moon orbit today

On Thursday, the Vikram Lander, along with the Pragyan rover onboard, successfully detached from the propulsion module. An endeavor to land it is scheduled for August 23rd.

India’s third lunar expedition marked a significant advancement on Thursday as it moves closer to achieving a gentle touchdown on the Moon’s southern pole. The Lander Module, encompassing both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, successfully detached from the Propulsion Module.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), following the separation, the lander will undergo a “deboosting” process to adjust its orbit. The aim is to position it with a Perilune (closest point to the Moon) of 30 km and an Apolune (farthest point from the Moon) of 100 km. From this point, the endeavor for a soft landing in the Moon’s southern polar area will be on August 23rd. Meanwhile, the Propulsion Module will continue its journey in its current orbit. It will gather research data over the coming months or even years.

This achievement positions India on course to become the fourth country worldwide to reach this noteworthy feat. India is alongside the United States, Russia, and China in this exclusive accomplishment.

On July 14, the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully commenced the mission. It took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission will make contact with the lunar surface on August 23. This marks India’s third lunar exploration effort and its second attempt to achieve a precise landing on the Moon’s landscape.