‘Land banks will soon be created in Rajasthan for allotment to investors’

Land banks will soon be created in key districts with the potential for growth in industrial investments. The directives for the purpose were given by state Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant at the fortnightly meeting held here.

The meeting was held on Thursday to review the progress achieved by the officers of the departments concerned for implementation of MoUs signed by prospective investors during the ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit ‘in the Pink City last December.

Pant asked the officials to prioritise the creation of the land banks of available government land parcels in key districts that attracted a high number of investment proposals or MoUs.

These land parcels should also be put online for easy access to the investors, he said.

Ahead of the launch of RIICO’s Direct Land Allotment Portal (DLAP), the CS also directed departments concerned to expedite land allotment-related tasks for the remaining investors.

He said: “The Creation of large solar parks by government departments to facilitate swift land allotment to Energy sector investors is also important”.

Commending the steps taken by Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) to create a land bank and expeditiously allot land parcels to the investors, Pant directed the other land allotting departments such as Revenue, Urban Development and Housing (UDH) and Local Self Governance (LSG) to explore ways to create separate online land banks.

The Chief Secretary asked officials to explore ways in which largescale solar parks could be developed in the state, which could house several companies from the Energy sector that exchanged MoUs during the investor’s summit.

Pant said that the proposed solar parks, spread in an area of several acres, will help streamline and expedite the process of land allotment to various Energy sector companies.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Ajitabh Sharma; Principal Secretary, Revenue, Dinesh Kumar; Principal Secretary, LSG, Rajesh Yadav; Principal Secretary, UDH, Vaibhav Galeriya; Principal Secretary, Mines T Ravikanth; MD, RIICO, Shivangi Swarnkar; Additional Commissioner, BIP, Sourabh Swami and other high officials of the state government attended the meeting.