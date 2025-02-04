Lamba terms BJP-AAP misogynist after video of BJP leader goes viral

All India Mahila Congress president and nominee from Kalkaji assembly, Alka Lamba on Tuesday termed both the AAP and the BJP as misogynist following a viral video of BJP leader Harish Khurana allegedly using obscene remarks against women.

Addressing a press conference, Lamba alleged, “The video of Harish Khurana, son of former Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana and BJP’s nominee from Moti Nagar Assembly constituency is going viral wherein he is seen abusing the mother of a former MLA from his own constituency. He also abuses the woman MP from New Delhi and says that she has not been able to get tickets for her own people.”

Advertisement

Demanding an answer on this from BJP leadership, Lamba said, “It is extremely shameful to what level BJP has brought politics. Many big leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda have campaigned for Harish Khurana. All of them should give clarification on this video.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time that BJP is insulting women. The statements of Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP candidate from Kalkaji, have consistently been anti-women while BJP MLA OP Sharma was also suspended for using abusive language against women, she added.

The Congress leader claimed that BJP is going to lose the elections in Delhi as their ‘chal-character-face’ is in front of the whole of the city. These people only want to win the elections by using power, money and strength.

Moreover, she also criticized AAP over the issue of safety of females within the party. Lamba said, “In case of Swati Maliwal, who is also Rajya Sabha MP, the kind of physical assault she had gone through by the hands of her own party members is also unacceptable.”

Lamba claimed, “Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and Manish Sisodia are going to lose the election. This time they will not sail after exploiting the resources of Punjab”.