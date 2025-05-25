Lalu Yadav disowns elder son, expels him from RJD for ‘irresponsible behaviour’

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav disowned his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, and expelled him from the party for six years as his video and photos with a girl named Anushka Yadav went viral on social media.

Tej Pratap’s social media post announcing his 12-year-relationship with Anushka Yadav, followed by a viral video and photos showing her celebrating Karva Chauth for him shocked the Lalu family.

Lalu Yadav took the decision on Sunday after realising that the controversy could cost the political future and public image of his younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, who is being projected as next chief minister of Bihar.

In a message posted on social media platform ‘X’, Lalu Yadav said, “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and tradition. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I removed him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years.”

“He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should take a decision with their own discretion. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life,” added the RJD leader.

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said Lalu Prasad Yadav is the leader of the party and he has expressed his opinion.

He said as far as his elder brother, Tej Pratap, is concerned, personal life is different from political life. He has the right to make decisions about his personal life. “But we do not like such things. And we cannot tolerate it either,” he added.

Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya also supported the decision against Tej Pratap. In a message posted on ‘X’, she said, “Those who take care of family values and tradition are never questioned. Those who dump their wisdom and repeatedly cross the limits of decent conduct and family prestige make themselves the subject of criticism.”

“For us, Papa is like god, family is our temple and pride and the party built by Papa’s tireless efforts and struggles and the concept of social justice is our worship. We can never accept that the prestige of these three is tarnished because of anyone,” she added.