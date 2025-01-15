Lalu Prasad Yadav signals formation of new political alliance in Bihar

Makar Sankranti, usually observed on 14 January every year, marks the beginning of a new agricultural year. However, in Bihar, Makar Sankranti signals the formation of new political alliances to harvest votes.

This year too, the festival has signaled the formation of a new alliance between the RJD-led Grand Alliance and former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.

Pashupati Paras was marginalised within the BJP-led NDA since the BJP struck a seat-sharing pact with his estranged nephew and rival Chirag Paswan during the Lok Sabha elections. Soon he resigned from the NDA government accusing the BJP of doing injustice with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.

When RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav joined the Makar Sankranti feast hosted by Pashupati Paras on Wednesday, people in the political circle and media started speculating that a new equation will be seen in Bihar in the upcoming assembly elections.

When journalists asked whether Pashupati Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party will join the Mahagathbandhan, Lalu Yadav replied ‘yes.’ When the media asked again, whether the alliance will accept him? Lalu repeated, ‘yes’.

His brief but affirmative response further strengthened the speculation of Paras joining the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) before the assembly elections, expected to be held by the end of 2025.

After meeting Lalu Yadav, Pashupati Paras also appeared enthusiastic. Speaking to the media he said that the NDA does not consider him a part of the alliance. Thus he has kept his options open for joining hands with other party or group before the upcoming assembly elections.

The two leaders have met at a time when political upheaval is being discussed in the state.

On Tuesday, when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) office to attend the feast, the host Chirag Paswan was absent. Nitish paid tribute to the late Ram Vilas Paswan by offering flowers to his photo and left the venue within a few minutes.

As political observers have started calculating implications of the incident, it has also prompted speculation that Nitish has not forgiven Chirag Paswan for damaging JDU’s prospects during the 2020 assembly elections. JDU became the third party in Bihar because of Chirag, who was widely seen as a vote-splitter.