Lalu Prasad, sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap granted bail in land-for-jobs case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Monday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Bail was granted on the condition of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

The scam dates back to Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Railway Minister where it is alleged that Group-D positions in the West Central Railway Zone in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were given in exchange for land parcels transferred to his family and associates.

The court also took cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed in the case which named Lalu Prasad and his sons among the accused. Although they were included in the charge sheet, none of the accused had been arrested.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 25.

Speaking to reporters after being granted bail, Lalu expressed his faith in the judiciary. “We believe in the judiciary,” he remarked.

Commenting on the bail order, Tejashwi said they have received justice from the court.

“We have received justice from the court. This is a part of the political vendetta that is done by the BJP against the leaders of the opposition…,” he said.

Asserting that there is nothing concrete in the case, Tejashwi also flagged the alleged misuse of agencies.

“They keep indulging in political conspiracy. They misuse agencies. There is nothing concrete in this case…,” he said, adding that “our victory is certain.”