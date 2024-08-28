Ladakh’s top officer visits remote villages along China, and Pakistan’s borders

During his visit to the villages along the borders with China and Pakistan, Ladakh’s secretary, Rural Development, Amit Sharma took stock of the challenges faced by the local people.

He visited Chushul, which is the last Indian village along the border with China, and took stock of the challenges in irrigation faced by them.

He also visited the villages at the Line of Control (LOC) along the Pakistan-occupied J&K and listened to the problems of people.

Sharma said on Wednesday, after completing his four-day tour of far-flung areas of Ladakh, that he addressed the challenges faced by residents of Thakrung Valley and Chushul village – the last village near China border. The local community has been making commendable efforts to convert barren land into a lush green valley, but they have encountered significant irrigation problems that threaten the success of their project.

Recognising the importance of these efforts for both the environment and the local economy, Sharma assured the residents that their irrigation issues would be resolved. He pledged to provide the necessary support to ensure that the valley’s transformation continues, ultimately contributing to the region’s ecological and economic development.

He toured the border areas of Nubra and Changthang sub-divisions of Leh.

He monitored the progress of vital infrastructure and development schemes.

While at Hunder, Sharma conducted a thorough review of ongoing initiatives under the Rural Development Department.

Sharma also visited the border village Thang, at zero point of LoC along Pakistan occupied J&K. He was welcomed by Executive Councillor, Turtuk, Ghulam Mehdi and he interacted with the village heads of Skampuk, Terchey, Skuru, Bodgang, Turtuk, and Tyakshi Pachathang.

These interactions were focused on understanding the unique challenges faced by these border villages and exploring ways to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing projects. His visit underscored the Ladakh administration’s commitment towards ensuring that even the most remote and isolated communities benefit from development initiatives, reinforcing the importance of inclusive growth in the region.

In Thois, Sharma held a detailed meeting with CAO of Indian Air Force regarding initiation of commercial operations of Airport at the earliest for the convenience of public in Nubra region, which is one of the top priority visions of UT administration led by LG Brigadier Dr BD Mishra (Retd) and his team.

Sharma also visited several strategically important areas, including the villages of Mann, Merak and Chushul along with the Block Development Officer of Durbuk Block. During his visit, he made it a priority to engage directly with the local communities, taking the time to listen to their grievances, understanding the challenges they are facing and gather first-hand insights into the issues that need immediate attention.