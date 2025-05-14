Ladakh’s Hanle Dark Sky Reserve seeks global accreditation; UT Chief Secretary reviews progress

In a strategic push for global recognition of India’s first Dark Sky Reserve at Hanle in Ladakh, the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory (UT), Dr Pawan Kotwal, on Wednesday directed the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for securing international accreditation at the earliest.

While reviewing the progress and future roadmap of the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, Dr Kotwal expressed concern over lighting in army camp areas during nighttime and instructed the relevant authorities to address the issue in coordination with defence stakeholders.

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the IIA, gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing initiatives under the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve project.

She highlighted key developments since its inception, including the provision of telescopes to selected villagers in Hanle, training them as astro-tourism guides, conducting outreach programs to raise awareness about astro-tourism, introducing an astro-tourism curriculum, and reviving astronomy laboratories in schools across Ladakh.

Prof Subramaniam noted that approximately 28,000 tourists visited Hanle last year, reflecting a growing interest in astro-tourism. She emphasized the importance of launching astronomy training programs for school students across the region to further strengthen public engagement and scientific awareness.

Dr Kotwal directed the IIA to formally recommend the introduction of the astro-tourism course following the relevant vetting process currently underway. He also instructed the Institute of Hotel Management and the University of Ladakh to collaborate and launch an integrated course on hospitality and astronomy in a phased and structured manner.

Highlighting the importance of field-level implementation, the Chief Secretary directed the Department of Tourism to conduct an on-ground visit to Hanle to assess ongoing work and provide necessary support. He stressed the need to train local residents in operating the telescopes installed at various locations in Ladakh to enhance community participation in the project.