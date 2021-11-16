Ladakh’s agitation for statehood to be show of strength against BJP

The statehood agitation for the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh on 13 December is expected to be a show of strength between the BJP and amalgam of all other political, social, and religious organizations that are not keen on protection of the area under the 6th Schedule.

The mass agitation that was earlier called on 6 December has now been postponed to 13 December.

The Buddhists dominated Leh based Apex body of People’s Movement for 6th Schedule and the Muslim majority Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have joined hands for their four main demands including complete statehood and constitutional safeguards for the cold desert region.

The Leh body had earlier welcomed fulfillment of their longstanding demand for UT status and later set up the Apex Body that was demanding bringing Ladakh under the 6th Schedule to safeguard their identity and culture, but the KDA rejected the UT status and demanded statehood for Ladakh.

The change in posturing of the Apex Body has triggered a controversy with many people accusing it of having succumbed to the pressure tactics of the Kashmir backed KDA.

The local leadership of BJP, which earlier was part and parcel of the Apex Body, is now keeping itself away from the demand for statehood. They are showcasing the ongoing development in the UT.

The centre has made attempts to pacify the agitating parties by holding a series of meetings with their representatives.

Thuptsan Chhewang, a former MP who had resigned the Lok Sabha seat in support of the demand for UT status, is now chairman of the Apex Body and the KDA chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai have decided to intensify the agitation for statehood and also one more Lok Sabha seat and two Rajya Sabha seats for Ladakh.

The stand of leaderships of Leh and Kargil was earlier different on these issues but they sorted out the differences and joined hands in August. However, there has been no headway in accepting their demands by the centre even after a meeting with the minister of state for Home. Their single demand that has been met is that of issuing a resident certificates to Ladakhis.

A complete shutdown was observed in Ladakh a few months ago during the visit of the union minister of state for Home who invited the agitating leaders for talks.