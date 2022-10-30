Ladakhi woman in Indian Army: Lieutenant Rigzin Chorol has become pride of Ladakh as she has become the first woman from the cold desert region to be commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army.

She passed out of the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Saturday when she was commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army. A total of 35 women cadets passed out alongwith her.

Lt. Chorol lost her husband Rifleman Rigzin Kendal of 3 Ladakh Scouts in a tragic incident while performing his duty. But she came out of the shock and prepared for the OTA and succeeded in getting entry in the premier institute.

Her family members proudly watched the passing out parade of SSC W28 Course in OTA Chennai after a gruelling 11 months training.

Lt. Chorol is an economics graduate and wanted to become an Army officer to fulfill the desire of her husband. By joining the Army, she would be in a position to provide a proud environment.