Ladakh Bhawan converted into fortress as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk remains under observation

Hours after climate activist Sonam Wangchuck was released from detention, he remains in isolation at Ladakh Bhawan here, heavily guarded by a joint force of Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CISF. A recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, he is currently restricted from receiving visitors, with only a few exceptions allowed.

Wangchuck has been leading the ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra,’ which began in Leh a month ago, advocating for the restoration of democracy through statehood and protections under Schedule 6 of the Indian Constitution. On Monday night, he and his fellow marchers were detained at the Singhu border. According to police reports, their detention was due to violations related to Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which pertains to restrictions in New Delhi and adjacent districts.

The normally bustling Ladakh Bhawan appeared quiet today, with the food canteen closed for the next two days, according to security personnel stationed there. When The Statesman attempted to enter the premises, access was denied by a team of Jammu and Kashmir police, citing a ban on visitor meetings with climate activist Sonam Wangchuck.

Advertisement

Jigmat Paljor, coordinator of the Apex Body, spoke to The Statesman, explaining that they were finally permitted to see Wangchuck after extensive questioning by security officials. “We were eventually able to meet Mr. Wangchuck after a lengthy process. We’re currently under observation, so we can’t share too much,” he stated, adding that the climate activist was having no health concerns.

Regarding the visitor restrictions, Paljor mentioned that they are not raising the issue as of now, as the Ministry of Home Affairs has promised a meeting with either the President, Prime Minister, or Home Minister. “We plan to wait until Friday before addressing the situation further. We are cooperating in hopes of facilitating a dialogue with the authorities,” he added.

In response to inquiries about the increased security around the Bhawan, New Delhi district DCP, Devesh Kumar Mahla, stated that no extra security measures have been implemented specifically for the location. “We consistently maintain heightened security throughout the city to ensure law and order. There is no additional security at Ladakh Bhawan; this has always been the case,” he clarified.