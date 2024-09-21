Lack of social cohesion is a perennial threat to national unity: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that India’s national unity will continue to face challenges as long as social divisions, caste-based discrimination, and untouchability persist.

He emphasized that the saintly tradition of India has always promoted the message of societal unity. He also urged citizens to stay alert to the conspiracies of divisive forces and to work collectively for the progress of both the nation and society.

The Chief Minister made the remarks on the final day of the weekly tribute ceremony marking the 55th death anniversary of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 10th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj here on Saturday.

Advertisement

He said, “Holding such events to remember saints and reflect on their lives and contributions provides inspiration for everyone.”

CM Yogi reflected on his time working alongside his revered teacher, Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Maharaj, in numerous service projects.

Describing him as primarily a religious leader with a deep sense of compassion, the CM said, “He was a guide, a true social reformer, and a symbol of kindness to the humble, while being firm like a thunderbolt against those who acted against religious principles.”

He also emphasized the significant role of the Gorakshapeeth in shaping society, stating that the Peeth has consistently promoted unity. Throughout different historical periods, the Peeth has inspired people to understand the causes of India’s subjugation.

“The Peeth speaks of social unity because whenever the caste divide was widened, the country paid the price with slavery,” he added.

The CM further mentioned that even after independence, the remnants of a slave mentality lingered, preventing the then leadership from guiding the nation in the right direction. This failure to realize the vision for a free India, despite the sacrifices of many martyrs, stirred deep frustration among saints.

He emphasized that India is now moving in the right direction, with significant progress and development achieved over the past ten years. He described the country’s growth as encouraging but cautioned against the divisive forces that threaten social harmony.

“It is our collective responsibility to remain vigilant,” he said, adding that while the funding for such divisions may come from external sources, the people used to sow discord will be from within the country.

To counter these efforts, CM Yogi highlighted the importance of understanding the teachings of the saint tradition, which promotes social unity.

He cited figures like Guru Gorakhnath, Adi Shankaracharya, Swami Ramanand, and Swami Ramanujacharya, noting that their central message was the same: “Jaati-Paanti puche na koi, Hari ko bhaje so Hari ka hoyi” (No one asks about caste; whoever worships Hari becomes one with Hari).

The Chief Minister praised the saints’ unwavering commitment to their words and actions.

“They did what they said, and they said what they did,” he remarked, highlighting how both Mahants elevated the mission of harmony and social unity. Through their efforts in education, healthcare, and public service, they advanced the causes of cow service and cow protection, leading by example rather than mere words,” he said.

He emphasized that true change comes not from speeches but from a transformation in behavior, a principle the Mahants lived by. Throughout their lives, they remained dedicated to the country and religion, never wavering in their mission.

“For them, nothing mattered more than the nation and faith,” the Chief Minister said, highlighting that Gorakshapeeth, following in their footsteps, remains committed to the protection of both religion and the country.

Mahant Balaknath, who came from Rohtak, Haryana and is an MLA from Rajasthan, while paying tribute to the two Mahants, said that both these great men are still present in the form of their thoughts, ideals and their deeds.

UP Cabinet minister of the state government Swatantra Dev Singh, while paying homage to the sacred memory of late Mahant Digvijay Nath and Mahant Avaidyanath, said that the divinity of Mahant Avaidyanath Maharaj and his thoughts can be seen in Gorakshapeethadhiswar and CM Yogi Adityanath and his working practices.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said that Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath ji were visionary saints who made significant efforts for strengthening education as well as medical health. “If the Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya after 500 years, it is the gift of Gorakshapeeth and its Peethadheeshwars,” he added.