Labourer shot dead, cop injured by terrorists in Kashmir

A labourer from Bihar gunned down in north Kashmir’s Bandipora while a policeman received gunshot wounds in Anantnag in south of the Valley in terrorist attacks on Friday.

The police said that in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, terrorists fired upon and injured a labourer, Mohammad Amrez. The labourer, who hailed from Madhepura Besarh in Bihar, was shifted to a hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, terrorists fired upon a joint checkpost of the CRPF and the J&K Police at Bijbehara in Anantnag district this afternoon. One policeman was injured in the terror incident and was immediately evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and search launched by security forces, police said.