KZF behind grenade attack at Police Post in Nawanshahr: Punjab Police

Days after hand grenade attack at Police Post Asron in Nawanshahr, Counter Intelligence (CI) Jalandhar in a joint operation with SBS Nagar district police has successfully cracked the case masterminded by the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) with the arrest of three members of this terror module.

An official statement said the arrested persons persons have been identified as Yugpreet Singh alias Yuvi, a resident of Mohalla Qazian, Jaskaran Singh alias Shah, a resident of Mohalla Jagoteyan and Harjot Singh alias Jot, a resident of Dugglan Mohalla in Rahon.

Police teams have also recovered two weapons — one country-made pistol and one revolver — along with six live cartridges from their possession, he added.

The development came in less than two weeks after some persons targetted Police Post Asron of Police Station Kathgarh by hurling a hand grenade in its premises on December 2, this year.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 120 dated 2.12.2024 had been registered under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station Kathgarh.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused persons are the members of KZF module controlled by handlers based in Germany, United Kingdom (UK) and other countries and were tasked to target police establishments and minority leaders in Punjab and Haryana. The module has received funding of Rs 4.5 lakh over the last six months, he added.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons had retrieved hand grenade from a Dead Letter Box (DLB) located at the GT Road in Jalandhar on November 28 and hurled at Police Post Asron in SBS Nagar on December 2. A DLB is a secret location used to exchange information or items between two people without meeting in person.

Sharing operation details, AIG CI Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal said that in an intelligence and human-int based operation, a team of CI Jalandhar along with SBS Nagar Police laid a special Naka near railway crossing SBS Nagar city and arrested the accused persons, when they were coming towards Nawanshahr Bus Stand on their Splendor motorcycle. Police teams have also impounded their motorcycle, he added.

He said that further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages to identify and apprehend other members of this terror module.

Meanwhile, a fresh case FIR No 205 dated 13.12.2024 has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act at police station City Nawanshahr, said the statement.