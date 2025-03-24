Kunal Kamra row: Mumbai Police register case on vandalism, to question Shiv Sena leaders

The Mumbai Police on Monday registered an offence against Shiv Sena social media in-charge Rahool Kanal, Bandra Vibhag Pramukh Kunal Sarmalkar and 18 others on Monday in connection with the vandalism at the UniContinental Hotel where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra staged his show in which he referred to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor”.

Kanal and others have been called for questioning by the Khar police station.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam has threatened to beat Kamra. The police have stepped up security at the UniContinental hotel.

The Shiv Sena activists on Sunday night allegedly vandalised the chairs and the entire set. Shiv Sainiks burned Kamra’s photo outside the Wagle Estate police station in Thane which is the stronghold of Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Shinde.

Several Shiv Sena workers gathered outside various police stations to demand legal action against Kamra.

“Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye,” Kunal Kamra said during his show.

He mocked Eknath Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from “Dil To Pagal Hai”, eliciting laughter from the audience. The comedian shared the video clip on the social networking platform X. Kunal Kamra alluded to Eknath Shinde’s 2022 rebellion, which led to the split of Shiv Sena into the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel has filed a case against Kunal Kamra in the MIDC police station, Andheri, under sections 353(1) (b), 353(2) and 356(2).

Similarly, Kanal has filed a criminal complaint in the Khar police station against Kunal Kamra, Aditya Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Raut under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 for their alleged involvement in pre-planned criminal conspiracy and a systematic paid campaign to malign the reputation, image and goodwill of the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kanal in his complaint said the acts committed by Kamra, including making statements that hurt public sentiments, uttering obscene words and making defamatory insinuations and innuendos targeting Dy CM Shinde, are not only offensive but also unlawful under the provisions of the BNS. “While constructive criticism of public figures is always welcomed, such close, demeaning and defamatory statements go beyond reasonable limits and constitute cognisable criminal offences.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC in her post on X said, “Did not know that you can RENT a comedian and use him as your PUPPET ?!?!. Or as a mere diversionary tactic . Kamra’s comment, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye,” is not comedy but its vulgarity . Obviously he does not know what it takes for an auto rickshaw driver to work his way with public support to emerge as a CM and DYCm of Maharashtra, with the popularity of @mieknathshjnde. The cadre of @Shivsenaofc demands legal action against @kunalkamra88.”

On the other hand, AAP leader Priti Sharma Menon in her post on X said,” Shame @Dev-Fadnavis- has just shown you have zero powers as home minister. You could not keep people d in Nagpur and now you have e brought vandalism to Mumbai.”

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesman Atul Londhe strongly condemned the vandalism. “The vandalism is against the freedom of speech. Why to hurt with a comedy? With power if you hold anyone’s neck is wrong,” he commented.