KTR takes a jibe at BJP for its unemployment march

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided 18 crore jobs as promised by him, the Telangana BJP would not have been required to hold an unemployment march, said BRS leader and state Industry Minister KT Rama Rao as he lashed out at the saffron party for playing communal politics.

The Telangana BJP had held a march over unemployment in Telangana two days ago and yesterday it organised a “Hindu Ekta Yatra” with Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kapil Mishra in attendance.

Rama Rao made the comment while addressing a public rally shortly after attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the upcoming Foxconn unit at Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district.

Attacking the Congress and the BJP, he said while one party which had never done anything in the past was asking for a chance, the other was out to play communal politics and divide the society.

“If prime minister had kept his promise and provided 18 crore jobs then the Telangana BJP need not have organised the unemployment march,” said Rao, who is popularly called KTR. The BJP had organised the unemployment march to highlight the BRS government’s failure to provide jobs in the past nine years.

KTR also blamed the BJP for the TSPSC paper leak saying that the party wanted to mislead the unemployed youths, pointing out that his government has already filled up 1.3 lakh government vacancies and was ready to fill up another 2.20 lakh vacant posts. He also pointed out that Telangana was attracting investment only because of the stable government and able leadership of KCR.

He added that the Foxconn facility will provide 35,000 – 40,000 jobs directly and another one lakh indirectly and directed the local leadership to set up a skill development centre in order to train the local youths to secure jobs in the facility.

With BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao busy with his party’s forays into Maharashtra, it is the working president KT Rama Rao who has started a low-key campaign in the districts ahead of the Assembly elections in the state in December this year. He has been addressing public rallies for a while during his visits to the districts to launch various industrial and IT projects.

The BRS is aiming for a hattrick this time and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to mop up about 100 seats out of 119 in the Assembly, with AIMIM expected to retain its 7 seats. He has been devising the party’s poll strategy and looking for fresh faces for as many as 40 seats unhappy with the performance of the incumbent MLAs. KCR has also called a meeting of the BRS Parliamentary party and Legislative party on 17 May.