KTR calls out Congress for alleged double standards on Adani

BRS working president K T Rama Rao has called out the Congress for double standards over the nationwide protest called by the national party alleging nexus between Adani and SEBI.

Pointing out that the Congress government in Telangana was keen on collaborating with the Adani Group, he wondered how the investor could be bad for the country while being good for the state.

The Adani Group had signed four Memoranda of Understanding with the Telangana government in January this year for an investment of over Rs12,400 crore at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’, KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress for giving up conviction for convenience. He wrote, “Glad that the Congress has called for a nationwide protest in light of the Hindenburg Report on Adani-SEBI nexus on Aug 22, but we at BRS see through their double standards. If Adani is wrong for India, why and how is he right for Telangana? Will Rahul Gandhi demand chief minister Revanth Reddy to roll back Adani’s investments? Or is it just about convenience and not about conviction? BRS stands firm for Telangana’s future – does Congress?”

The BRS had claimed that while it had stopped the Adani Group from entering Telangana, the Congress chief minister welcomed him with red carpet.

The chief minister, apart from entering into a deal with the Adani Group, had said that the state government was handing over the task of collecting power bills from consumers to the Adani group. The pilot project was supposed to begin from the Old City area prompting protests not only from the public but also from political allies like AIMIM. The chief minister who is currently in South Korea seeking investment is scheduled to return to the city tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi came under fire from Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari for not speaking out on behalf of the Bangladeshi minority Hindu population who are allegedly facing brutality following the student unrest in the neighbouring country which forced Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina to flee her country. “Are Hindus considered less important or are the Congress party and its allies anti- Hindu?” wondered Daggubati Purandeswari.