KTR calls BJP bluff on dynastic politics

BRS chief and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying about the performance of the BJP in the elections in the state. He said the saffron party lost deposits on 110 seats in the previous assembly elections in the state in Telangana.

KTR, as he is popularly known, said when Amit Shah talks about parivarvaad (nepotism), people make fun of him. It should be told to the people of this country that Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, who has never played cricket, is BCCI secretary.

“He does not have the moral right to question the parties and leaders who are repeatedly winning polls with the blessings of the people,” said KTR.

He pointed out that the BJP is a party which has not given a single educational institution to the state of Telangana in ten years.

“The steering of our car is in our hands…the steering of your party is in Adani’s hands,” said Rao, adding politics of polarisation won’t work in Telangana.