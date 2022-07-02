K’taka cop allegedly rapes step-daughters, wife seeks CBI probe

In a shocking incident, a police inspector attached to the Karnataka police department is accused of raping his stepdaughters. His wife has sought a CBI probe into the matter.

On Saturday, police sources said that the High Court bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna had already sent the government notice in this respect based on the wife’s plea. T.R. Srinivas is the name of the charged police inspector.

In her case, the woman claimed that she had divorced her first spouse in 2005. After that, she became close to Srinivas.

Accused When he married her in 2012, Srinivas made a commitment to look after her two kids from a prior union.

After a few years of marriage, the accused’s perspective of her altered. She said that he made her view porn at home under duress. He attacked her and tied her up with a rope when she was questioned.

The woman claimed that the accused raped her kids while she was away from home and also pregnant her sister.

In her complaint, the victim stated that while the matter had been reported to the J.C. Nagar police station on June 1, no action had been taken against the accused officer. However, a case of blackmail has been filed against her by the police in collusion with the accused.

The Home Department will make a decision about the matter and submit a request to the Karnataka High Court in this respect.

(with inputs from IANS)