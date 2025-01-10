Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute: SC expresses disinclination to interfere with Allahabad HC’s order of clubbing suits

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed disinclination to interfere with the Allahabad High Court’s order to consolidate or club all suits relating to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute and hear them together.

Not passing any order and posting the matter for the first week of April, a bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar said that clubbing all suits/ applications related to the case and hearing them together will benefit both the sides in the case since it will avoid multiple proceedings.

“Why should we interfere in the issue of consolidation? What difference does it make if it is consolidated? It is in your benefit and their benefit also that multiple proceedings are avoided. We will adjourn this. I do not know why everything needs to be contested. Re-list in the first week of April 2025,” Chief Justice Khanna told the senior lawyer appearing for the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah.

The top court is seized of several petitions relating to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute.

The controversy is related to Shahi Masjid Idgah at Mathura which is alleged to have been built after demolishing the temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The civil suit was filed on behalf of a Hindu deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and certain Hindu devotees claiming the mosque was built over Krishna Janmabhoomi land and sought its removal from its current site.