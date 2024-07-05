KPDCL to install 36,400 solar rooftop plants in Kashmir

In a bid to promote clean solar power, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Friday urged the domestic consumers to immediately register themselves for installation of solar rooftop plant under the Centre’s flagship PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana to reap benefits of free solar energy.

KPDCL further stated that around 40 empanelled Solar PV Vendors are being onboarded on the National PM Surya Ghar portal, paving the way for rolling out the subsidised scheme in Kashmir Division.

In a statement, a KPDCL spokesperson stated that 36,400 solar rooftops will be installed under the scheme target till March 31, 2027. “A large number of interested consumers have already registered on the national portal and with onboarding of empanelled vendors, installation of solar rooftops shall begin soon,” he said, while urging the consumers to submit their formal applications on the designated portal – www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

In order to facilitate the beneficiaries, the spokesperson stated that no technical feasibility report (TFR) is required for a solar plant up to 10 kWp. He, however, clarified that solar panels will be compulsorily installed on rooftops of the beneficiaries.

Calling upon the consumers to avail benefits of PM Surya Ghar Scheme, the spokesman stated that subsidy for residential rooftop solar is 60 per cent of the system cost up to 2 kW & 40 per cent of additional system cost for systems between 2-3 kW capacity. At current benchmark prices, it adds up to Rs 33,000 subsidy for 1 kWp, Rs 66,000 for 2 kWp and Rs 85,800 for 3 kWp solar rooftop systems or higher for special category UT like Jammu & Kashmir.

The KPDCL spokesperson further said that households availing the scheme, will be able to save on electricity bills.