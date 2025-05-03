Kozhikode medical college fire: Kerala health minister assures thorough probe

Kerala health minister Veena George on Saturday assured that a thorough probe would be conducted into the fire that broke out at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital on Friday night.

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode on Saturday, Veena George said technical experts from the Electrical Inspectorate will conduct a detailed examination to determine the exact cause of the fire. Currently, forensic experts are investigating the site, she said.

Advertisement

The minister further said that a team of doctors from other medical colleges in the state will thoroughly examine the causes of the death of five persons who had allegedly died due to inhalation of smoke emanating from the UPS room in the emergency department.of the medical college Hospital, after the break out of the fire.

Advertisement

A fire erupted from the UPS room of the PMSSY block of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, triggering panic on Friday night. Patients were swiftly evacuated from the building, and three units of Fire Force rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday, when smoke billowed from the casualty wing of the seven-storey hospital building following a short circuit.Around 200 patients were present in the building at the time, with about 40 in the casualty wing

Medical College Hospital authorities have maintained that the deaths were unrelated to the smoke. However, Congress Kalpetta MLA T. Siddique claimed that three of the five patients died after inhaling smoke and alleged a lack of timely medical attention.

The Medical College hospital authorities have claimed that three of the patients died due to their medical condition.

The police have registered a case in connection with the death of five patients following a fire at the medical college. The case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) (investigation of deaths under unnatural circumstances).

Meanwhile, poor patients are in crisis following the accident. Those admitted to private hospitals following the accident are unable to afford treatment.

Relatives of several patients who were transferred to private hospitals, following the fire ,complained that they were asked to pay exorbitant bills.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed the incident at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital’s casualty wing as unfortunate and said it was something that should not have happened.

BJP former Kerala president Surendran criticised the state’s health system, calling it a failure.“Kerala is often praised for its healthcare system, but five precious lives were lost. Veena George must take moral responsibility and resign,” he said.