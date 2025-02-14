Kottayam ragging: VD Satheesan alleges SFI links to accused

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Friday alleged that the accused in Kottayam nursing college ragging case are members of SFI, the students’ wing of the CPI-M, and that the Kerala Government Nursing Students Association (KGNSA) has links with the Left-affiliated student organisation.

“Everyone knows they are SFI activists; yet they are now denying it,” Satheesan said on Friday in Kottayam. “The perpetrators are SFI members and linked to the Kerala Government Nursing Students Association (KGNSA), a pro-Left outfit,” he added.

Advertisement

Satheesan also alleged that SFI leaders and members were involved in the death of a student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, last year allegedly due to ragging.

Advertisement

“In the Pookode ragging case, SFI members were accused, yet they were allowed to appear for exams, and the only ones who suffered were the victim’s family,” he said. However, the SFI has refuted the claims, asserting that it has no connection with the accused.

The SFI state secretary PM Arsho said the ragging accused were not associated with any organisation that’s under SFI’s control.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R Bindu stated that stringent action would be initiated against the accused in the Kottayam ragging incident.

She said that the government has directed authorities to take stringent action in the incident and they would get maximum punishment in the case

On Friday, KSU and ABVP staged protests outside the nursing college, demanding strict action against the accused.

The police on Wednesday arrested five third-year students of Government College of Nursing in Kottayam on a complaint of brutal ragging filed by a first year student.

They have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and ragging a group of first-year students and extorting money from them at the Nursing College in Kottayam.

Police said six first-year students were subjected to cruel ragging, which included stripping them naked and hanging dumbbells on their private parts.

The accused allegedly used a geometry divider to inflict wounds on the victims’ bodies after tying them to cots in their hostel rooms and poured lotion on these wounds.

Meanwhile, shocking footage of ragging at the Kottayam Government Nursing College has emerged. Footage of a student who complained of being tied up and tortured in the college hostel has emerged.

The footage shows him being stabbed with a compass, lotion poured on the wound and injuries to his private parts. The footage shows senior students laughing and enjoying themselves while brutally harassing the student.

These are the footage captured by the senior students themselves during the ragging. The footage also shows the accused laughing and insulting the junior student by calling him “sexy body” as he screams in pain.