Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his two days visit to West Bengal, today at the inauguration of 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust renamed it after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. “This port will now be known as Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port”, he said.

“Dr Mookerjee is a living legend who was a leader for development and fought on the forefront for the idea of One Nation, One Constitution”, PM Modi said.

He further said, “He had set the stone for industrialization in India. Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Hindustan Aircraft Factory, Damodar Valley Corporation and several others saw active participation from him. Today, I also pay my respects to Baba Saheb Ambedkar.”

“This port represents industrial, spiritual and self sufficiency aspirations of India. Today, when the port is celebrating its 150th anniversary, it is our responsibility to make it a powerful symbol of New India’ he added.”

Earlier, today PM Modi accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). While addressing the students at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, he said “I repeat again, Citizenship act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship, but it is to give citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan.”

In the morning Modi paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at the Belur Math and visited the temple of Swami Vivekananda to pay respect to the spiritual leader, Mission officials said.

PM Modi on his two days visit to Kolkata met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday evening at Raj Bhavan. The meeting came amid a massive protest in the city on PM’s visit as many protesters gathered at the Kolkata airport raising slogans against him.