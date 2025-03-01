Kolkata-Hindon-Goa Flight Launched, Strengthening Regional Connectivity

In a landmark move to enhance regional air connectivity, the Civil Aviation Ministry launched its Boeing-737 flight on the Kolkata-Hindon-Goa route on Saturday.

The project was inaugurated at Hindon by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, highlighting the exemplary coordination between civilian and military aviation.

Located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Hindon Airport is a key strategic asset due to its dual-use capability, enabling both military and civilian air operations.

The introduction of commercial flights from Hindon is expected to decongest air traffic in the National Capital Region (NCR) while improving accessibility to major destinations.

This initiative is part of the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, which aims to make air travel affordable and boost connectivity to underserved regions.

The launch also underscores the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) commitment to nation-building, as it actively supports such projects beyond its core mission of national security.

“The Indian Air Force’s involvement in facilitating civilian air operations is a testament to its dedication to both defence and developmental initiatives. Hindon’s growing role in regional aviation will be instrumental in expanding India’s air travel network,” said an official from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

With the operationalization of the Kolkata-Hindon-Goa flight, travellers now have an alternative route that promises better connectivity, reduced congestion, and enhanced convenience.

This initiative marks a significant step in transforming India’s aviation landscape while strengthening civil-military cooperation.