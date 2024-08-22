Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Poor people can’t be left behind in lurch, says SC; urges docs to resume work

The Supreme Court on Thursday urged doctors, currently on strike, to return to their duties, while assuring them that no punitive measures would be taken against them.

The apex court resumed the hearing related to the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The horrific incident has sparked widespread protests among medical professionals.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, reviewed the status reports submitted by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Kolkata Police regarding the ongoing investigation.

Addressing the concerns of striking doctors, CJI Chandrachud emphasised the importance of dialogue and engagement with all relevant parties.

“We have specifically said committees shall engage with whole stakeholders. Please assure the resident doctors that they will be heard by… The primary concerns of doctors, paramedical staff need to be taken by the committee… There are women senior doctors in the committee. They will hear interns, residents, senior doctors, paramedicals,” CJI Chandrachud stated.

He further underscored the impact of the strike on patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections, saying the poor people can’t be left behind in lurch.

“Poor people who come to these organizations cannot be left behind in the lurch. There are people who take appointments two years before the date and suddenly you are told you cannot be attended to. Let them all resume work,” the Chief Justice said.

During the last hearing, the Supreme Court slammed the actions of the Kolkata police and asked critical questions about their handling of the case.

The bench expressed concern over the delay in handing over the victim’s body to her parents and the failure to prevent vandalism at the hospital. “We are unable to comprehend how the state was not able to handle the issue of vandalism at the hospital,” CJI Chandrachud had asked.

In a pointed observation, the bench, which also included Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted, “It appears the crime was detected in the early hours, and the medical college principal tried to pass it off as suicide.”

The Supreme Court also cautioned the West Bengal government against using excessive force on protestors, describing this moment as one of “national catharsis.”

In a significant move, the top court has also ordered the formation of a National Task Force to address the safety and security concerns of medical professionals across the country.