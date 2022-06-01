Kolkata bids farewell to Singer KK with full honours

From PM Modi to Mamata Banerjee and many Bollywood celebrities and singers mourn the death of KK.

His fans shared a glimpse of KK from the concert where he was seen exhausted. Here is the video:

In this video it is clearly visible that #KKsinger is feeling uncomfortable yet he chose not to disappoint his fans & perform.

AC wasn’t working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority’s negligence.

Not KK

On Wednesday Kolkata bid an emotional farewell to Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, rushed back to the state capital, cut short her political programs in the Bankura district, and supervised the proceedings. She paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time. Last respect was done with a gun salute to his mortal remains.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Gun salute accorded to singer #KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee and members of the family of KK are also present here. KK passed away in Kolkata last night after a live performance here.

KK’s wife and daughter were present on the occasion and the Chief Minister was seen consoling them as they were sobbing over grief over the loss of their dearest one. Initially, it was decided that the deceased singer would be given a gun salute at Kolkata Airport only. However, the venue was changed to Rabindra Sadan at the last moment.