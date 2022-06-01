Celebrities including politicians pour tribute to KK on his demise

The sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK has jolted the entire nation leaving behind a vacuum in the world of music.

Singer KK’s popularity cut across generations, as not only the entertainment industry is in shock and pouring in tributes, but PM Modi and other politicians are also tweeting for his sudden demise.

While West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee cancelled her crucial rally, Modi, expressing his grief, said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with all age groups.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/7Es5qklcHc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2022

The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 1, 2022

KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2022

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of renowned singer Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK. His voice and songs will stay till eternity. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family, and fans across the world. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2022

Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2022

My brother KK 💔💔💔 I’m speechless & broken with you leaving us so suddenly…you sang your heart out brother 💔💔 ..: till the very last day 🙏 @K_K_Pal #KKSinger #RipKK pic.twitter.com/lCaMj5TvM7 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the news of KK’s demise. A talented artist, he regaled audiences from across age groups. His music will continue to live on. My condolences to his family & fans world over. Rest in peace, KK. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 1, 2022

A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk pic.twitter.com/7UcYnx1WDy — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 1, 2022

KK… not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you. pic.twitter.com/lCdwIRf3W6 — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) May 31, 2022

I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 31, 2022

The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2022

‘’Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal

Kal yaad aayenge ke ye pal…’’ KK, you will be dearly missed. Your iconic songs defined Sony Music India's foundation years. The magical voice fit right into each one of our journeys and is still etched. Rest in peace, dear friend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/32fnqRy9aq — Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia) June 1, 2022

Heartbroken at the shocking demise of KK. Gone too soon! A fabulous singer and a great soul.He sang ‘Daayi Daayi Daama’ from ‘Indra’ for me. My heartfelt condolences to his family & near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace! #RIPKK — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 1, 2022