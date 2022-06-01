Follow Us:
Celebrities including politicians pour tribute to KK on his demise

Singer KK’s popularity cut across generations, as not only the entertainment industry is in shock and pouring in tributes, but PM Modi and other politicians are also tweeting for his sudden demise.

SNS | New Delhi | June 1, 2022 1:11 pm

Photo: Twitter

The sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK has jolted the entire nation leaving behind a vacuum in the world of music.

While West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee cancelled her crucial rally, Modi, expressing his grief, said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with all age groups.

