Kokernag Operation enters 6th day

In a bid to combat infiltration of Pakistani terrorists specially trained in jungle warfare, CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) has been deployed in the frontier areas of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district along the Line of Control (LOC).

Deployment of CoBRA coincides with the ongoing Operation in the Garole forests of South Kashmir’s Kokernag that entered its sixth day on Monday.

Kupwara’s dense forests have become the favourite infiltration route of terrorists and the area has witnessed their fierce firefights with the Army.

Deployment of CoBRA has been done in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time as gunbattles in forests between terrorists and security forces is the new trend that has emerged in the Kashmir valley and also the Jammu division.

The formidable CoBRAs have undergone rigorous training in the rugged terrain of Kashmir’s jungles, ensuring they are fine tuned for decisive anti-infiltration operations.

Lt General Rajiv Ghai, Commander of the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, also reviewed the anti-infiltration grid in the frontier areas of Uri in Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has said: “We have full faith in the bravery and courage of our army, police and CAPFs. Every drop of blood of our soldiers, innocent civilians will be avenged. Terrorists and their sympathizers will have to pay a very heavy price.”

Sinha today visited the family members of Braveheart martyr DSP Humayun Bhat at their residence in Humhama, Budgam. Assuring the family all assistance and support from the UT administration, he said.

“The entire nation stands in solidarity with the family of our braveheart.” DSP Humayun Bhat laid down his life during the ongoing anti-terror operation in Kokernag (Anantnag).

Security forces have now reached close to the terrorist hideout where they had targeted bombs and shells to flush them out, sources said. It has been raining intermittently at the encounter site since Saturday which has made the operation difficult.

The operation started on the morning of 13 September, during which four security forces personnel, including Colonel Manpreet Singh, the commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) stationed in the area, lost their lives.

The security cordon has been extended to the neighbouring Posh Kreeri area as a precautionary measure to ensure that terrorists don’t slip into civilian areas, officials said.

According to officials, drone footage showed another charred body lying near one of the hideouts destroyed during the anti-terror operation over the past six days.

Meanwhile, three hardcore overground workers (OGWs) of terrorist outfits have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by the Police in Kishtwar district of Jammu.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal identified the detained OGWs as Zahoor-ul-Kamal alias Nikka Kamal, Touseef-ul-Nabi and Raiz Ahmed. They are accused of anti-national activities and motivating local youth to join terrorist outfits.