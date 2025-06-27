Kishan Reddy urges northeast to boost legal, sustainable mining practices

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday called for a renewed push to develop the mining sector in the north eastern region, asserting that the Centre would actively support states in harnessing the region’s untapped mineral wealth.

Speaking at the North East Mining Ministers’ conclave here, he underscored the importance of legal and sustainable mining practices in driving the region’s growth.

He commended the Assam government for its firm action against illegal mining, describing it as a model for other northeastern states to emulate.

“The Northeast, which we call the ‘Ashtalakshmi’ region, has immense potential, and the Centre is committed to its holistic development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Reddy said.

He highlighted the region’s infrastructural progress over the past 11 years, citing over 60 visits by the Prime Minister as a testament to the Centre’s unwavering focus.

Organised by the Ministry of Mines under the theme “Empowering the North East through Sustainable Mining”, the conclave brought together ministers and senior officials from the mining departments of all northeastern states. Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey was also present.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the conclave, stressed the transformative potential of mineral exploration in the region. He urged northeastern states to proactively collaborate with the Centre, emphasising self-reliance over continued dependence on external aid.

Reddy concluded by reiterating the Ministry of Mines and Coal’s commitment to promoting sustainable mining that fuels economic progress while safeguarding environmental integrity across the region.