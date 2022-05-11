Kiran Rijiju says Rahul Has No Right To Give Sermons, slams Rahul on his Sedition Law Tweet

In a series of tweets Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiran Rijiju came down heavily on Congress and Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on Sedition Law.

It all started when the union minister reacted to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi listed below:

Empty words by @RahulGandhi If there is one party that is the antithesis of freedom, democracy and respect for institutions, it is the Indian National Congress. This Party has always stood with Breaking India forces and left no opportunity to divide India. https://t.co/Rajl1pG2v8 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 11, 2022

Later as more and more users started reacting Kiran Rijiju tweeted that

“Congress Party and its eco-system of the Tukde Tukde gang have no right to give sermons to others,”

he further said that if there was any party which was the ‘antithesis of freedom’, it was Congress.

“This party has always stood with breaking India’s forces and left no opportunity to divide India,” said Rijiju.

He further asserted that as opposed to the grand old party, the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would always protect the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India.

