King of Bhutan visits Assam’s Jogighopa to strengthen connectivity and trade ties

In a diplomatic gesture about the friendship between India and Bhutan, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan visited Assam’s Jogighopa on April 19, to inspect key infrastructure projects that aim to bolster regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

He was received by Assam Minister for Public Health Engineering and Housing & Urban Affairs, Jayanta Malla Baruah, during his visit to the Inland Waterways Terminal (IWT) and the Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) — two major projects developed to facilitate trade and regional integration in India’s Northeast.

Advertisement

The Inland Waterways Terminal at Jogighopa, inaugurated in February this year, is part of India’s broader efforts to create efficient, multi-modal transport systems in the region. The facility, located along the Brahmaputra River, is expected to provide a vital logistics link for Bhutan, improving its access to regional and international markets through Indian ports.

Advertisement

India and Bhutan share a partnership marked by cooperation in multiple sectors, including hydropower, education, health, and cross-border connectivity.