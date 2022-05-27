Killers of TV artist Ambreen among 4 LeT terrorists gunned down

Four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including the two who had killed TV artist Ambreen Bhatt, were gunned down in two separate overnight encounters with security forces in Kashmir on Friday.

Describing it as a major achievement, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said the encounters erupted in Srinagar and Awantipora.

Two newly joined terrorists involved in killing of the TV artist Ambreen in Budgam on Wednesday were neutralised in the encounter at Aganhanzipora Awantipora in Pulwama district where they were trapped by security forces on Thursday night.

They have been identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat and Farhan Habib, both locals of Budgam and Pulwama respectively. They had killed the TV artist on the instruction of LeT commander Lateef. One AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines, and a pistol have been recovered from them.

Two ‘C category’ terrorists of LeT have been killed in the other encounter that broke out in the Soura locality of Srinagar where a policeman was shot dead and his 7-years daughter injured by terrorists two days ago.

The two killed terrorists have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, both residents of Trenz in Shopian. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition has been recovered from them.

Security forces have in the past three days killed ten terrorists, including 7 of LeT and 3 of JeM.

Six Pakistani terrorists were killed in past two days, three in Baramulla and the other three while infiltrating through the LOC in Kupwara district.