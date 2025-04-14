KIIT steps up efforts for students’ mental health

Across India, student mental health is becoming harder to ignore. Universities are facing a rising tide of stress, anxiety, and burnout among Gen Z students, who are struggling to keep up with academic pressure, job uncertainty, and the endless scroll of social media comparison. In the middle of this growing concern, KIIT University is taking a proactive approach—placing student well-being front and center.

A recent incident on KIIT’s campus sparked widespread conversations around the issue, bringing mental health into the spotlight. For many students, life at a top-tier institution is a double-edged sword. While it opens up incredible opportunities, it also comes with relentless pressure.

“We’re juggling classes, assignments, internships, placements—and on top of that, trying to keep up a social life. Sometimes it just becomes too much,” shared a KIIT student, speaking anonymously.

Recognizing these silent struggles, KIIT has been ramping up efforts to support mental well-being. From building friendlier campus spaces to offering yoga, meditation, and sports for stress relief, the university is trying to create a more balanced and humane academic environment.

But KIIT isn’t just stopping at physical infrastructure and extracurriculars. The administration is investing in professional mental health support—expanding access to licensed counselors, offering private therapy sessions, and running student helplines. For those who might not be ready to seek help face-to-face, digital resources like online counseling and self-guided mental wellness tools are now available.

A standout feature of KIIT’s mental health push is the emphasis on peer support. The university actively promotes student-led initiatives—support groups, mentorship circles, and safe spaces where students can open up to others who genuinely understand what they’re going through. These peer groups are proving to be an essential bridge, especially for students who might find it intimidating to approach faculty or professional counselors.

Importantly, the university is also trying to reduce stress at its root—within the classroom. Academic flexibility is being explored, with the possibility of lenient deadlines and a more empathetic approach from faculty. “Sometimes, what students need most is simply understanding—a little breathing space,” said one KIIT professor.

What sets KIIT apart is its willingness to treat mental health as a core part of student success—not just an add-on. The university is encouraging open conversations around anxiety, depression, and stress, helping reduce the stigma that often prevents young people from asking for help.