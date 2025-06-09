Kidney diseases on the rise in Himachal: Shimla tops with 39.9% cases

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is emerging as a growing health concern in Himachal Pradesh, with Shimla district recording the highest prevalence of 39.9 per cent among reported cases, according to a recent survey conducted by medical students under the supervision of Dr RS Ranta, professor, research department, Himachal Pradesh University.

The study, based on data from 2,609 patients who sought treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla between 2014 and 2023, was carried out by students of IGMC in collaboration with the Nephrology Department.

Dr Kamakshi, assistant professor of nephrology at IGMC, stated that CKD is primarily caused by high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated urea levels in the blood, and protein leakage in urine.

Apart from Shimla, other districts reporting a high number of CKD cases include Mandi (14.5%), Solan (10%), and Kullu (8.6%). In contrast, Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest percentage, with only 0.6% cases attributed to lower population density and different lifestyle patterns.

The data also revealed a gender disparity, with 60.2% of the patients being male and 39.8% female. A significant number of cases (over 68%) were found in patients above the age of 57. Shockingly, 17% of the patients were diagnosed at the end stage of kidney failure.

Doctors warn that irregular lifestyles, delayed diagnosis, and lack of awareness are contributing to the rising CKD burden. Dr. Kamakshi emphasized the importance of early screening, better dietary habits, and timely intervention to reduce the disease’s impact.

With CKD cases continuing to climb, experts urge the state health department to step up preventive measures and launch targeted awareness campaigns, especially in high-risk districts.