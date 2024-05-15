Khetri copper mine lift collapse: One dead, 14 evacuated safely

At least one person was killed after a lift collapsed in Kolihan mine in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan’s Khetri Nagar.

According to a State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) rescuer, one body has been extracted and 14 people were evacuated safely.

The deceased has been identified as Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey.

According to officials, three of them were in serious condition and have been rushed to a private hospital in Jaipur for treatment.

“All the people are safe. Three of them were in serious condition and have been referred to Jaipur. Some people have suffered fractures in their hands and some in their legs,” Dr Praveen Sharma, Government Hospital, Jhunjhunu said.

The incident took place at Hindustan Copper Limited’s (HCL’s) copper mine in Khetri late on Tuesday. A total of 15 people, including vigilance team officers, were trapped after the lift wire snapped.

The lift reportedly crashed 1800 feet inside the mine. However, it was not clear at what height from the ground the lift wire snapped.

At the time of the incident, a vigilance team from Kolkata, along with Khetri Copper Complex Unit (KCC) head were inside the lift.

Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey, KCC unit head GD Gupta, and Kolihan Mine’s Deputy General Manager AK Sharma were among the 15 people trapped inside the lift.

Soon after the incident, ambulances were rushed to the spot and doctors in the nearby hospitals were asked to be prepared for any situation.