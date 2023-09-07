Khattar takes a dig at AAP on ‘freebies’, counters it with empowerment

Continuing his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over freebies, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said instead of distributing freebies, his government focused on empowering individuals to become self-reliant, enabling citizens to live with dignity.

Interacting with villagers during a Jan Samvad held in Mirzapur village in Barwala Assembly constituency in the Hisar district on Thursday, the chief minister said AAP leaders talk about offering free services to the people, but the public is discerning their intentions.

He said the AAP wants to bake its political bread on the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal issue, but the state’s residents will not allow their nefarious designs to succeed.

Khattar said the current state government has abolished the practice of obtaining jobs through recommendations and financial influence, a system that had been in place for the past decade. Instead, the government has initiated a merit-based approach to job placements through its ‘Mission Merit’, he added.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the CM said the Opposition leaders are not liking the way the present state government is providing the benefits of government schemes to the eligible beneficiaries of the state in a quick and transparent manner.

“Opposition leaders have even begun asserting that if they were to come into power, they would dismantle the family ID and portal systems. From this it appears that neither they want the development of the state nor the welfare of the people,” he added.

To boost self-employment opportunities for women, the CM said counter facilities will be made available at the district headquarters to provide a bigger market to the products made by the self help groups (SHGs).

“This initiative will provide SHGs with the opportunity to sell their products one or two days a week, thus expanding their market reach,” he added.