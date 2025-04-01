Kharge wants Centre to conduct census and caste census immediately

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday demanded the BJP-led government at the Centre to immediately conduct the decadal census and the caste census and warned that the policies would become arbitrary and ineffective without accurate data.

Expressing concern over the delay in conducting the census, Kharge, during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, said, “Our country has been conducting a census every 10 years since 1881. No matter what – wars, emergencies, or crises – the process has always continued.”

Advertisement

“Back in 1931, we even conducted a caste census along with the regular census. Right before the 1931 census, Mahatma Gandhi ji had said that just like we need periodic medical checkups to assess our health, a census is the most important checkup for a nation,” he said.

Advertisement

Stating that the census is a crucial exercise, the Congress chief said it involves a large number of people who collect data not just on population but also on employment, family structures, socio-economic conditions, and several other key aspects.

Taking a jibe at the government over the matter, he said, “Even during major events like World War II and the India-Pakistan war of 1971-72, the census was conducted. But for the first time in history, the government has delayed the census indefinitely.”

Demanding that there should also be a caste census along with the general census, Kharge said, “After all, the government already collects data on Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), so why not include other castes as well? But unfortunately, the government has remained silent on both.”

He said this year’s budget has allocated only Rs 575 crore for the census, which reflects the government’s “unwillingness” to conduct it this year as well.

Claiming that 81 per cent of countries around the world have managed to complete their censuses successfully, despite the challenges posed by Covid pandemic, the Congress chief asserted that delaying the census has serious consequences as without accurate and updated data, policies become arbitrary and ineffective.

“Several crucial surveys and welfare programs such as the Consumer Survey, National Family Health Survey, Periodic Labour Force Survey, National Food Security Act, and National Social Assistance Programme rely on census data. Because of this delay, crores of people are being left out of welfare schemes. Policymakers are making decisions without reliable and up-to-date data,” he said.

Kharge urged the government to immediately start the decadal census and caste census without any further delay.