Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with Haryana Cong unit

Continuing their meeting with leaders of poll-bound states, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the party’s Haryana unit over the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

During the meeting at the Congress headquarters, they discussed the party’s preparations for the Assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Haryana are due later this year.

In a post on ‘X’, Kharge said, “Today, in a meeting with the leaders of Haryana Congress, preparations for the upcoming assembly elections were discussed.”

Attacking the BJP-led government in Haryana, the Congress chief said, “10 years of BJP rule has stopped the development of Haryana. Hundreds of recruitment examinations have been rigged, farmers have been severely tortured and lathicharged, Dalits and backward classes have been tortured, women have been tortured and crimes have increased.”

Kharge said the party will keep continuing to raise the voice of the people.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won five out of the 10 seats in Haryana.

Earlier, Kharge and Rahul held meetings with leaders of Jharkhand and Maharashtra. The meeting with the Jammu and Kashmir unit is scheduled to be held on Thursday.