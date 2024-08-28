Kharge, Rahul express concern over flood situation in Gujarat

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed concern over the flood situation in Gujarat and condoled the loss of lives.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “The flood situation in Gujarat is extremely worrying as several people have lost their lives and are missing. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Our thoughts are with the affected people, who are in need of urgent food and medical assistance.”

“We request the Central government to ensure more NDRF and SDRF teams. We are proud of our Armed Forces and Coast Guard, who are undertaking rescue efforts,” the Congress chief said.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabh, said party leaders and workers must coordinate all possible relief efforts, in this hour of tragedy.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi said, “The flood situation in Gujarat is becoming more severe day by day. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and whose property has been damaged in this disaster. I wish speedy recovery for the injured.”

He appealed to the party workers to provide all possible assistance to the affected people and the administration in relief and rescue work.

“The government should take all necessary steps to reduce the impact of this disaster,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House said.