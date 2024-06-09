Kharge, Rahul condemn terror attack on bus carrying pilgrims in J&K

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said the country stands united against terrorism.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote: “Even while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his NDA Government get sworn in and heads of several countries are in the country, a dastardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims has resulted in loss of lives of at least 10 Indians. We unequivocally condemn this gruesome terror attack on our people and deliberate affront to our national security.”

“Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims wish and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Government and authorities should provide immediate assistance and compensation to the victims,” he said.

Stating that just three weeks ago, tourists were fired upon in Pahalgam, and several terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir are continuing unabated, the Congress chief said, “All the chest-thumping propaganda of bringing peace and normalcy by the Modi (now NDA) Government rings hollow.”

India stands united against terrorism, he said.

Former Congress president Gandhi in a post on X wrote, “The cowardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir is extremely saddening.”

He said this shameful incident is the real picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The entire country stands united against terrorism,” Gandhi said.

At least 10 pilgrims were killed and 33 others injured on Sunday evening when terrorists ambushed a bus carrying them to the Shiv Khouri temple in the Reasi district of Jammu.

Terrorists reportedly shot the driver of the bus as a result of which the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near the Teryath village (near Pouni village) in Reasi.