Kharge Pays Tributes to Former PM Narasimha Rao on Birth Anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid tributes to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, highlighting his government’s far-reaching economic liberalization policies that catalyzed an era of unprecedented national growth.

“We pay our tributes to Former Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao, on his birth anniversary,” Kharge said in a post on handle X asserting: “His government’s far-reaching economic liberalisation policies were instrumental in catalysing an era of unprecedented national growth.”

“These reforms were pivotal in the upliftment and expansion of the middle class, thereby laying a robust foundation for a more formidable and resilient India,” Kharge said.

Recalling that Rao’s tenure was also distinguished by significant advancements in India’s nuclear program and the initiation of several forward-thinking foreign policy endeavours, most notably the ‘Look East’ policy, ‘ Kharge said: “His vital role in progress and strengthening of our nation shall always be remembered.”