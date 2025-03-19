Kharge holds meeting with Bengal Congress unit

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with senior leaders from the party’s West Bengal unit here on Wednesday.

Notably, Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held next year.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party’s general secretary of organisation KC Venugopal, and other senior leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from West Bengal, were present in the meeting chaired by Kharge at Indira Bhawan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the party’s political strategy and issues pertaining to the state.

Apprising about the meeting, the Congress party in a post on X wrote, “An important strategic meeting related to West Bengal was held today at the Congress headquarters. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal was present in the meeting.”

It may be mentioned that Kharge had earlier held meetings with the senior leaders from the party’s Kerala and Assam unit to discuss strategy for the 2026 Assembly polls in their respective states.